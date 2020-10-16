Wintry mix north tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain from earlier on in the evening will exit, giving way to partly cloudy skies for tonight. Low temperatures will once again drop to around freezing as the growing season ends.

A wintry mix will be present for areas north and west of the Fox Cities tomorrow, especially in the morning hours. Everyone else will be dealing with cooler rain showers as high temperatures across Northeast Wisconsin only get into the low 50s. Rain showers will also turn more spotty into the evening hours on Saturday. Wind will remain strong out of the south gusting to 30 mph.

A brief shower will be possible early Sunday, however skies will clear-up in the afternoon. High temperatures only get into the mid 40s.

Cooler temperatures will last into next weekend as an upper level trough remains in place. Next chance of precipitation will likely come last on Tuesday.

