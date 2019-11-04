Wintry mix this evening, more snow Wednesday

A cold front moving across the area this evening is producing light rain and snow showers. As temperatures drop behind the front any rain showers could change over to light snow for a few hours. This snow could lead to a few slick roadways during the early evening.

Skies will then clear late tonight as high pressure builds in from the northwest. It will be a chilly night with lows in the 20s and west winds around 5-15 mph.

Lots of sunshine can be expected on Tuesday, but it will be a cold day with highs only in the middle 30s. Average highs this time of the year is in the upper 40s. Clouds will then increase late Tuesday and Tuesday night as our next storm system arrives. This area of low pressure will bring snow to the area early Monday morning and continue through the morning commute.

Snow likely Wednesday morning

Snow accumulations on Wednesday morning will be in the 1-3″ range for much of the area with lower snowfall totals expected north of Hwy. 64. The better chance for accumulations around 3″ will be southwest of Oshkosh and Fond du Lac.

Snowfall forecast

Cold Canadian high pressure brings clearer skies to the state late in the work week. It will also bring very cold air to the region as well with highs struggling to hit the lower 30s Thursday and Friday.