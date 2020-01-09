Wintry mix today, heavy weekend snow potential

From Storm Team 5…

Not as cold to kick off the day Thursday, but the clouds and breezy will develop into more through the day.

Beginning through the mid to late morning, a wintry mix of snow, rain and sleet may develop. The problem initially will be below freezing ground temperatures, as that mix may create icy spots with freezing rain or freezing drizzle.

Into the afternoon and evening, the icy precipitation or snow will shift north, being filled in with scattered rain or drizzle as temperatures warm into the 40s.

Counties to the north are are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for light snow/sleet accumulation, and the slippery travel that could be the result.

All counties along Lake Michigan are going to be impacted by the wind. A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY until 9pm. Waves up to 10 feet or higher will push water to the shore as SE and S winds approach 35 to 40 miles per hour. We’ll be watching for shoreline erosion, or flooding in lower levels.

Tonight, the swift wind and light rain/drizzle continues in the evening, all tapering off overnight. Lows will drop to 30 degrees.

SAY IT AIN’T SNOW: Another major system will move through the midwest into the weekend. The times to watch will be FRIDAY NIGHT and SATURDAY EVENING/NIGHT. Friday’s snow does not look very impressive, but Saturday could be a doozy with heavy snow and blustery winds especially down south and by Lake Michigan. Here’s a look at possible snow accumulation (subject to change):