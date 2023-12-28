The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The area of low pressure that brought late-day Christmas showers is STILL sticking around and won’t be out of the area for at least the next 12-24 hours. This system has continued to bring us mixed showers that began yesterday evening, turned more to rain through this afternoon, and will again turn to a mix overnight.

The key takeaways with this system is that it is too warm out for any accumulation. If there are light flakes that fall, they will be more wetter, heavier flurries (like a slush), which could create slick/wet roads, making travel likely difficult. Any wet roads or precip leftover could potentially freeze overnight and spots of ice could pop-up on roads tomorrow morning as well.

By tomorrow morning, high pressure to our west now, will build in, clearing all of the clouds and precip out, and allowing sunshine to take over through the afternoon!

Next chance for light snow moves in as a clipper system enters to finish up this year on Sunday.