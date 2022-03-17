The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will turn cloudy as a storm system gets closer from the southwest. A few spotty rain showers will be possible with lows in the upper 20s and 30s.

Friday: Light rain showers will transition over to a wintry mix throughout the day. Some slushy accumulations will be possible as temperatures settle in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Spotty snow showers will wrap up early Saturday before the sunshine returns for the afternoon with highs in the 40s. Sunday is looking great with lots of sun and temperatures back in the 50s! We’ll trend cooler next week with highs in the 40s and a few chances for light rain and snow showers Monday through Wednesday.