Wintry weather returns later this week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The skies cleared out just to our southwest on Tuesday, but they just couldn’t get here in time for us to see any sunshine. Any breaks in the clouds this evening will be covered up by more clouds and the potential for patchy fog tonight. It’ll remain on the mild side with lows in the mid to upper 20s with light southwest winds.

Wednesday will bring more cloud cover, but mild weather to Northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures with a southwest wind will climb into the middle and even some upper 30s which is anywhere from 10-15 degrees above average for mid-January!

A storm system will bring our next round of wintry weather to the region by Thursday. Temperatures will be mild in the middle 30s, so a mix of rain and snow will be likely during the second half of Thursday. Cooler air will change that mix over to snow for Friday. Some light accumulations are possible along the lakeshore, but a few inches of snow is looking more likely west of Green Bay and the Fox Valley.

Quieter weather returns for the weekend with highs going from the lower 30s Saturday to middle 20s Sunday. While temperatures will be cooler early next week, they’ll remain near or slightly above average for this time of year.



