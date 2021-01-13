Wintry weather returns Thursday, accumulations expected

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

It sure was nice to have a few hours of sunshine on Wednesday with temperatures warming into the upper 30s and low 40s. Any breaks in the clouds and light winds tonight could lead to another round of patchy fog by early Thursday. Lows will stay mild cooling into the low to middle 20s.

The forecast on Thursday will begin dry with cloudy skies. By the afternoon, a band of a wintry mix and snow showers will move through northeast Wisconsin. This could create some slick road conditions for the second half of the day.

On Thursday night, dry air could work into the system which will bring a lull to the precipitation. Skies will remain cloudy with flurries or areas of drizzle possible. Snow showers may wrap around the back side of this storm system on Friday which could slightly add to our totals.

Snow accumulation along the lakeshore will be lowest with under 2″ expected. The central portions of the area will be in the 2″-4″ range with Green Bay and the Fox Valley likely around 2″-3″. Totals closer to 4″ are anticipated to the northwest of Shawano.

Skies will be mostly cloudy this weekend with a few flurries possible both days. Temperatures will go from the lower 30s on Saturday to upper 20s for highs Sunday. Early next week is looking quiet with temperatures remaining above average in the mid to upper 20s.