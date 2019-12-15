Hmong the first to celebrate the New Year in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) We’re days away from Christmas but for one culture, Saturday began the start of the New Year.

The Hmong celebrated their 36th Annual New Year in Oshkosh. Local and state leaders, like Oshkosh Mayor Lori Palmeri and State Representative Gordon Hintz, were on hand to cut the ribbon and open all the New Year festivities.

Some of the most anticipated events of the day were the vocal and dance competitions.

The New Year is very special to the Hmong people because it is their only celebration, which is why they are excited to share their culture with all of Northeast Wisconsin.

Mee Yang, President of the Hmong Service Center says, “the Hmong people is one of the newest groups that arrived in this country. So many people, still don’t know much about us and we like everybody to know who we are and why we’re here and the rich culture and heritage that we have to offer to everyone”.

