Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Election Center Results
Election Center
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
National
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
D.C. Bureau
Health Watch
Positively Wisconsin
Newsmaker Sunday
Ag Report
Midwest Farm Weekly
Pass or Fail
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Wisconsin Sports
High School Sports
Packers Green & Gold Nation
NBA
MLB
NCAA
Green Bay Nation
The Big Game
Locker Room
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Community
Birthday Club
Local Events
Critic At Large
High School Theater
Hometown Heroes
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
WFRV Specials
Remarkable Women
Road Trip
Your local experts
Veterans Voices
Horoscopes
Wisconsin Lottery
Discover Wisconsin
Bowling League Guide
Holiday Spotlight
L5L
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Spotlight
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
Download Our Apps Today
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
Whispering Pines Holiday Spotlight Giveaway 2020
Coronavirus News
Pres. Trump to speak at White House about coronavirus in first public comments since Election Day
Fox Valley libraries expand Wi-Fi for car access
Wisconsin surpasses 300K total COVID-19 cases
Gallery
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Sturgeon Bay museum goes to appointment-only
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Wisconsin surpasses 300K total COVID-19 cases
Gallery
Packers great Paul Hornung dies at 84 after battle with dementia
Gallery
‘We know exactly how to stop it’: Dr. Birx discusses COVID-19 surge in Wisconsin
Video
Report: Packers fullback tears ACL, out for year
Green Bay and Bellevue Fire Departments join forces
Your Local Election HQ
Lawsuit challenges vote count in 3 Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin elections head says still no evidence of fraud
Video
Biden chooses longtime adviser Ron Klain as chief of staff
Video
More Election
Local Sports
Valders senior Gracie Streblow talks fourth and final trip to state meet
Video
Chilton Co-Op's Streblow heads to state for fourth straight year
Video
Genke and Schreiber sign Green Bay, Asman heading to Lipscomb
Video
Freedom's Gabby Johnson signs with St. Thomas
Video
Freedom's Gabby Johnson on signing with St. Thomas
Video
Green Bay Nation 11/11: Packers thump 49ers
Video