Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Election Center
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
National
D.C. Bureau
Health Watch
Positively Wisconsin
Newsmaker Sunday
Ag Report
Midwest Farm Weekly
Pass or Fail
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Skyview Network
Northeast Wisconsin Road Conditions
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Wisconsin Sports
High School Sports
Packers Green & Gold Nation
NBA
MLB
NCAA
Green Bay Nation
The Big Game
Locker Room
Japan 2020
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Community
Birthday Club
Local Events
Critic At Large
High School Theater
Hometown Heroes
People In Our Community
Pet Saver
WFRV Specials
Remarkable Women
Road Trip
Your local experts
Veterans Voices
Horoscopes
Wisconsin Lottery
Discover Wisconsin
Bowling League Guide
Holiday Spotlight
Home For The Holidays
L5L
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Road Trip
Your Local Experts
Holiday Spotlight
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
Download Our Apps Today
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
Wild Bird Unlimited Holiday Spotlight Giveaway
Coronavirus News
Wisconsin reports record number of new COVID-19 related deaths
Video
Dow passes 30,000 points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition
Keep the mask: A vaccine won’t end the US crisis right away
Are dining tents a safe way to eat out during the pandemic?
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Utah-based coffee company addresses connection to Rittenhouse
Video
Body of missing duck hunter recovered from Manitowoc River
Video
UPDATE: Car vs. pedestrian crash, roadway back open
Gallery
“The Marketplace” fills gap left in Sturgeon Bay by Younkers Department Store
Video
Interactive Radar
Your Local Election HQ
President-elect Joe Biden’s victory recognized by the Trump administration
Video
Republicans sue to stop Wisconsin vote certification
Nearly 400 uncounted ballots found in Wisconsin recount
Video
More Election
Local Sports
Phoenix set to begin Will Ryan Era against Minnesota
Video
High School Sports Xtra: Girls Basketball primer, Local 5 Top 5
Video
High School Sports Xtra: Football playoffs wrap up with Level 2
Video
Xtra Point: Level 2 High School Football Playoffs
Video
Green Bay Nation 11/18: Packers survive Jaguars
Video
Green Bay Nation 11/18: Pick Em
Video