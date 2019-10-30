Wintry mix possible Wednesday night through Halloween

From Storm Team 5…

Another chilly day returning to us on this Wednesday, and sunshine will be taken away with incoming overcast skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s today, but not recording much of a wind chill with a light north breeze. It’s possible some of those afternoon clouds may squeeze out a snow flurry or sprinkle, but no widespread precipitation is expected during the day.

Big weather changes could return later tonight. Many details still need to be ironed out, but the chance for a wintry mix or snow showers will be possible for the southern half of the area, and over to the lakeshore. Come Thursday morning, some more snow accumulation will be possible on grassy surfaces.

Computer models indicate at least the chance for an inch or more in the far southern half of the WFRV coverage area from Wednesday night into Thursday.

Halloween is tomorrow, and the forecast is looking more like a trick that a treat. Let’s break it down:

DURING THE DAY: Wintry mix is possible from the morning for those same southern & lakeshore communities into the daylight hours, changing from snow to rain for some. This change over will happen when we increase temperatures into the upper 30s.

DURING THE EVENING: The system will pull away from us, taking the chance for rain/snow with it. Winds will be a bit breezy at this time, and you combine that with temperatures dropping through the 30s, and it’s going to be chilly! Make sure you bundle up for trick-or-treating!