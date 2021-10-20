Adjusting to a new home at Eagle Point Senior Living

Eagle Point Senior Living

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – They’re Your Local Experts in Senior Living and since not everyone is an expert at making this transition, Local 5 Live gets a look at why Eagle Point Senior Living has an enthusiastic welcoming committee made up of residents who already live there, making it as easy as possible to adjust to a new home.

Eagle Point Senior Living is located at 955 E. John Street in Appleton. Reach out with questions to 920-843-9499.

Schedule a tour or get more information at eaglepointseniorliving.com and be sure to follow them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Divisions 3-7 Football Bracket Breakdown

Divisions 1 & 2 Football Brackets Breakdown

INSIDE SKINNY: Former Packers Cheerleaders

Team of the Week: Brillion

Spirit Squad of the Week: Fox Valley Lutheran

Band of the Week: Winneconne