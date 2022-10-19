(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Senior Living and at Eagle Point that means aging magnificently.

Local 5 Live stopped by to see how the team at Eagle Point has an approach with their residents that focuses on strength, purpose, and belonging and it’s largely driven by the residents themselves.

Eagle Point Senior Living is located at 955 E. John Street in Appleton. Reach out with questions to 920-843-9499.

Schedule a tour or get more information at eaglepointseniorliving.com and be sure to follow them on Facebook.