Eagle Point Senior Living Memory Care Center: Eagle Court

Eagle Point Senior Living

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Senior Living and when it comes to Eagle Point, that also includes Memory Care through Eagle Court.

Local 5 Live stopped by for a look at the positive changes that can happen when a family makes the decision to move to this type of care and how the team at Eagle Point makes it an easy transition.

Eagle Point Senior Living is located at 955 E. John Street in Appleton. Reach out with questions to 920-843-9499.

Schedule a tour or get more information at eaglepointseniorliving.com and be sure to follow them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

UW-Oshkosh football back

Xceptional Athlete: Hortonville QB Sam Dodd

HS Football: Neenah, Hortonville & Kimberly finish off wins in resumed games

High School Sports Xtra: Reedsville & Brillion cruise to wins, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: FRCC and FVA

High School Sports Xtra: Game of the Week - Neenah vs. Menasha