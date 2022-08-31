(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Senior Living and when it comes to staying healthy, it’s time to get a grip.

Local 5 Live stopped by Eagle Point Senior Living where a new competition helps residents improve their grip strength and why that’s important to every day living.

Eagle Point Senior Living is located at 955 E. John Street in Appleton. Reach out with questions to 920-843-9499.

Schedule a tour or get more information at eaglepointseniorliving.com and be sure to follow them on Facebook.