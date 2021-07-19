Resident Spotlight at Eagle Point Senior Living Facility

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Senior Living.

From the moment resident Nancy walked into Eagle Point she knew it was where she wanted to live. Local 5 Live stopped by Eagle Point Senior Living recently to hear how Nancy and Resident, Rachel are living life to the fullest.

Eagle Point Senior Living is located at 955 E. John Street in Appleton. Reach out with questions to 920-843-9499.

Schedule a tour or get more information at eaglepointseniorliving.com and be sure to follow them on Facebook.