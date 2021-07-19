Resident Spotlight at Eagle Point Senior Living Facility

Eagle Point Senior Living

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Senior Living.

From the moment resident Nancy walked into Eagle Point she knew it was where she wanted to live. Local 5 Live stopped by Eagle Point Senior Living recently to hear how Nancy and Resident, Rachel are living life to the fullest.

Eagle Point Senior Living is located at 955 E. John Street in Appleton. Reach out with questions to 920-843-9499.

Schedule a tour or get more information at eaglepointseniorliving.com and be sure to follow them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

One on One with new UW-Green Bay Athletic Director Josh Moon

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls to Sioux Falls, 31-21

Glory end season with 3-2 win over Chicago City

North sweeps in return of WFCA All-Star Games

Charles Woodson hosts 10th annual charity golf outing

Aaron Jones Football Camp