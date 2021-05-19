East Wisconsin Savings Bank honors memory of coworker through Making Strides against Breast Cancer walk

East Wisconsin Savings Bank

(WFRV) – Many know East Wisconsin Savings Bank as your local expert in personal finance and they continue to give back to the community.

One of their employees was diagnosed with breast cancer and passed away, but they are keeping her memory alive through a walk which is being held in Appleton called Making Strides Against Breast Cancer – Fox Valley.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer – Fox Valley (Team Stephanie Strong)

The walk is Saturday, October 9 at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park in Appleton. They are also hosting several other events like a brat fry to raise money. You can find more information on the walk and other events on the East Wisconsin Savings Bank Facebook page.

There are six East Wisconsin Savings Bank locations throughout the Fox Valley. For more information, call 920-766-4646 or visit eastwis.com

