(WFRV) – If you need some extra cash, you might want to head over to East Wisconsin Savings Bank.

If you open a new checking account with a direct deposit within 60 days, you can receive a bonus of $200. There is no minimum debit card transactions and everything is easy to set up.

For more information, head to any of the six East Wisconsin Savings Bank locations throughout the Valley. You can reach them by phone at 920-766-4646 and online at eastwis.com.