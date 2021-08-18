East Wisconsin Savings Bank: Retirement planning with Wisconsin Mutual Investment Group

East Wisconsin Savings Bank

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – At East Wisconsin Savings Bank, planning for retirement is a breeze with Wisconsin Mutual Investment Group.

Holly spoke with Local 5 Live to answer some of the most commonly asked questions like what happens to your 401k when you change jobs or when you retire? What if you move?

Holly also gives details on how you can join her to help raise money to fight Breast Cancer at an upcoming fundraiser.

Making Strides Fundraiser is Monday August 30 from 11 am – 1 pm at East Wisconsin Savings Bank’s Kimberly Branch on Casaloma. There will be a cookout, dunk tank, and a prize package from the Timber Rattlers.

There are six East Wisconsin Savings Bank locations throughout the Valley. For more information, call 920-766-4646 and take advantage of their virtual banking options at eastwis.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xavier hopes young group peaks late in season

Junior golfers hit the links at Green Bay Championship

Luxemburg - Casco Football

Kewaunee Storm Football Program

High School Football Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Little Chute Football