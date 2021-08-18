East Wisconsin Savings Bank: Retirement planning with Wisconsin Mutual Investment Group

(WFRV) – At East Wisconsin Savings Bank, planning for retirement is a breeze with Wisconsin Mutual Investment Group.

Holly spoke with Local 5 Live to answer some of the most commonly asked questions like what happens to your 401k when you change jobs or when you retire? What if you move?

Holly also gives details on how you can join her to help raise money to fight Breast Cancer at an upcoming fundraiser.

Making Strides Fundraiser is Monday August 30 from 11 am – 1 pm at East Wisconsin Savings Bank’s Kimberly Branch on Casaloma. There will be a cookout, dunk tank, and a prize package from the Timber Rattlers.

There are six East Wisconsin Savings Bank locations throughout the Valley. For more information, call 920-766-4646 and take advantage of their virtual banking options at eastwis.com.