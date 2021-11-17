East Wisconsin Savings Bank: Shop local events supporting the Heart of the Valley

East Wisconsin Savings Bank

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in personal finance and at East Wisconsin Savings Bank, they are also a great partner for community events.

Charlie and Malarie from the Heart of the Valley Chamber with details on HSAs and a fun event coming up.

November 27, Small Business Saturday Cash Mob

December 6 – 10, Chamber Bucks Holiday Bonus Buy

December 6 – 17, Fa-la-la-la Local 12 days of Christmas

There are six East Wisconsin Savings Bank locations throughout the Valley. For more information, call 920-766-4646 and take advantage of their virtual banking options at eastwis.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Dave Benz

Locker Room: Previewing Packers vs Vikings

Inside Skinny: Packers fans using stadium district house to give back

Locker Room: Recapping Packers 17-0 win over Seattle

Coleman pulls massive upset to set up state final vs. Reedsville