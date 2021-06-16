East Wisconsin Savings Bank: Turning pandemic changes permanent, including the popcorn!

East Wisconsin Savings Bank

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in personal finance.  

At East Wisconsin Savings Bank, they had to make some changes to meet the needs of the customers during the pandemic and Local 5 Live spoke with Charlie from East Wisconsin Savings Bank to find out how some of those ideas are sticking around, yes, including the popular popcorn!

There are six East Wisconsin Savings Bank locations throughout the Valley. For more information, call 920-766-4646 and take advantage of their virtual banking options at eastwis.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Tuesday Prep Spotlight

Local athletes advance to sectional track and field meets

Prep Sports

Appleton North Soccer moves on to sectionals

Kimberly girls soccer advances to soccer sectionals

Symetra Tour Championship