Investment options with Wisconsin Mutual Investment Group

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in personal finance and at East Wisconsin Savings Bank, that includes investment with Wisconsin Mutual Investment Group.

Holly joined Local 5 Live with tips to make smart financial decisions over the holidays.

There are six East Wisconsin Savings Bank locations throughout the Valley. For more information, call 920-766-4646 and take advantage of their virtual banking options at eastwis.com.

To reach Wisconsin Mutual Investment Group, check them out at eastwis.com/investments.