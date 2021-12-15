Investment options with Wisconsin Mutual Investment Group

East Wisconsin Savings Bank

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in personal finance and at East Wisconsin Savings Bank, that includes investment with Wisconsin Mutual Investment Group.

Holly joined Local 5 Live with tips to make smart financial decisions over the holidays.

There are six East Wisconsin Savings Bank locations throughout the Valley. For more information, call 920-766-4646 and take advantage of their virtual banking options at eastwis.com

To reach Wisconsin Mutual Investment Group, check them out at eastwis.com/investments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Fox Valley Lutheran earns early statement win, 80-66 over Freedom

Aaron Mitchell 1-on-1 interview about new book: "Phoenix Rising"

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Behind Enemy Lines: Grace Grill

Locker Room: Previewing Packers vs Ravens

Inside Skinny: Fanlocks