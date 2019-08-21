New payments services on website and mobile app from East WI Savings Bank

(WFRV) – They offer all of the high-tech conveniences of modern, on-the-go banking with locations you’ll still want to visit, even if it’s just to stop in and chat or grab some popcorn.

East Wisconsin Savings Bank has a mobile app that offers check balances, bill pay, remote deposit, ATM locator, and the ability to transfer internally.

They also offer some new payment services on their website such as the ability to pay loans from outside accounts, and member services. The physical locations pride themselves on knowing members by name and creating a friendly environment, including popcorn.

You can find six East Wisconsin Savings Bank locations throughout the Valley. For more information, call 920-766-4646 and online at eastwis.com.