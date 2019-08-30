Golrusk Pet Care Center: Transitioning care when adopting a pet

(WFRV) – Adopting a new pet is an exciting time for a family and from a spa day to training sessions, Golrusk Pet Care Center can help transition your new family member to its forever home.

We met three dogs up for adoption from Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary and how you can get involved in their upcoming event, Steps for Pets fundraiser.

Golrusk is located at 1991 E. Allouez Ave. and 2543 Babcock Rd. in Green Bay with a new location coming soon at 1331 S. Military Avenue, also in Green Bay.

For information on all of their services, head to golrusk.com.

You can find Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary at 2255 Fox Heights Lane in Green Bay.

The Steps for Pets fundraising event is Saturday, September 14th at Meadowbrook Park in Howard with 1 Mile and 5K Walks with a 1960s Theme.

For more information, head to heanokill.org.