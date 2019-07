(WFRV) – They are your local experts in pet safety and Invisible Fence by Golrusk want to help your local animal shelter this April for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month.

You can find Invisible Fence by Golrusk on Babcock Road in Green Bay, call 920-884-1895 or find them online on Facebook or at golrusk.com.

Go here to vote for your favorite shelter for a chance to win $3,000.