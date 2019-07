(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in pet safety, and thanks to Invisible Fence By Golrusk, your pets can enjoy a safe holiday season.

Tina joined us with a look at a unique indoor system that allows you to block off areas of your home or give pets the signals they need to stay out of the Christmas Tree.

The number for Invisible Fence By Golrusk is (920) 405-0540. You will find them at 2543 Babcock Road in Green Bay or visit golrusk.com/invisible-fence