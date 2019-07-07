Designing Your Funeral

What is your life story?

Custom tailored funeral services, customized to fit your budget.

Our mission is to reflect each person's individual story in a custom tailored funeral service. We assist families in selecting the perfect host setting to reflect that person's life story. Some families choose to host their loved one's funeral at their Cemetery Chapel or have a Graveside Service. If you do not have a chapel or site in mind we partner with hundreds of venues and will help you find the perfect location.

Eliminating a huge funeral home building and parking lot expense has made it easy to be the leaders in driving down the cost of funeral service. Funeral planning can be made in the comfort of your home, church or at The Hansen Families' Planning Office/Serenity House

Taking control | Pre-Planning with Hansen Family Funeral Services.

Pre-planning is a matter of taking the time to think about – and record – your end-of-life desires. It’s a thoughtful gesture to those you love, and a way to let go of anxieties about the future. Once done, you can relax, knowing your plans are in the hands of reliable friends or family. This relieves your family of the burden of making difficult decisions, under emotional duress. Through pre-funding your plan, expenses will be covered when you need them to be.