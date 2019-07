(WFRV) – For those who’ve lost a loved one, the holidays can be a difficult time.

But there are resources to help, like our Local Experts, Hansen Family Funeral Services.

You can start your planning at Hansen Family Funeral Services at 1644 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay.

They can also visit you at your home, nursing facility or hospital.

Give them a call at (920) 593-2620.

Like them on Facebook, or visit them online.