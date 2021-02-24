Hansen Family Funeral Services: Plan a funeral tailored to honor your family member

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in sharing your life story and at Hansen Family Funeral and Cremation, they realize the funeral is part of the healing process.

John and Cheryl Hansen joined Local 5 Live with some options your family has when planning a funeral.

You can start your planning at the Hansen Family office at 1644 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay. They will also visit you in your home, nursing facility, or hospital.

Give them a call at (920) 593-2620.

Find them on Facebook, and on their website.

