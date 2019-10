(WFRV) – It’s not always easy to know exactly what to say, or not say, when you’re attending a funeral. The experts at Hansen Family Funeral Services stopped by with some very helpful tips on how to talk to someone who is going through a loss.

Get your planning started by contacting Hansen by calling 920-593-2620, online at hansenfuneralservice.com, or stop by their office at 1644 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay.