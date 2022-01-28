Hansen Shores Cottage offers a quiet place to reflect

Hansen Family Funeral

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – They’re Your Local Experts in telling your life’s story, now Hansen Family Funeral and Cremation have a new service to help you in your grief process.

John and Cheryl Hansen gives Local 5 Live details on the Hansen Shores Cottage and how having a special place to reflect is so important.

For details on booking Hansen Shores Cottage, click HERE.

You can start your planning at the Hansen Family office at 1644 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay. They will also visit you in your home, nursing facility, or hospital.

Give them a call at (920) 593-2620.

Find them on Facebook, and on their website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Amid win streak, St. Norbert men's hockey team seeks familiar goal

Locker Room: Keys to next season

Inside Skinny

Locker Room: Rodgers, LaFleur, Gary

Locker Room: Packers eliminated from playoffs

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA