(WFRV) – They’re the experts at telling your life’s story. But no two stories are the same, and that’s why John Hansen says it’s important to have options for families. Whether it’s a traditional funeral or a cremation and celebration of life, they will work with you to find the best way to remember your loved one. Today John also shared a new trend with us, a living funeral. Mostly seen for people with a terminal illness, being at your own celebration of life allows those final words of love. Hansen Family Funeral & Cremation is located at 1644 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay. Call (920) 593-2620, or find them online at www.hansenfuneralservice.com.