(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Assisted Living.

Amy Doro was here from Assisted Living by Hillcrest to talk about how assisted living can be an alternative to rehab services.

You will find four facilities in the Hillcrest family. Lakewood Assisted Living, along with Allouez Parkside Village One and Two, and Brillion West Haven.

For more information, call Amy at (920) 850-5235, or Holly at (920) 660-0835. You can also find them online at assistedlivingbyhillcrest.com.