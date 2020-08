(WFRV) – The Kaldas Center is Your Local Expert in women’s health and today Dr. Rami Kaldas talks about finding a rainbow, a term often used in couples experiencing miscarriage.

10 – 15% known pregnancies end in miscarriage and 1 in 100 couples experience repeat miscarriages.

