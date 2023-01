(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Oral Health no matter what your age.

February is Children’s Dental Health month and there are probably some myths about their teeth that you may have heard.

Dr. Eric Childs from Oak Grove Dentistry stopped by Local 5 Live to set the record straight and get your child on the path to good oral health.

Oak Grove Dentistry is located at 1640 Main Street in Green Bay. Reach out to them at 920-461-1638, online at oakgrovegreenbay.com.