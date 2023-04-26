(WFRV) – Ever thought about spring cleaning your oral health routine? Dr. Eric Childs recommends taking stock this time of year, of how you’re taking care of your teeth. First, if you haven’t been to the dentist in a bit, make that appointment. Also be sure to keep an eye on nutrition, limiting sugary foods, and rinsing your mouth or chewing sugarless gum. Also make sure your dental supplies are up to date. You can reach the team at Oak Grove Dentistry on Main Street in Green Bay. Call (920) 461-1638 or online www.oakgrovegreenbay.com.