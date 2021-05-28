Oak Grove Dentistry: Your Local Experts in dental health

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Dental Health, an essential part of overall health.

Dr. Eric Childs with Oak Grove Dentistry stopped by Local 5 Live with how to get back to caring for your teeth and gums.

Some dental issues that have been assessed recently include:

• Increased amount of plaque and tartar as well as increases in gingivitis and periodontal issues.

• Increased reporting of bruxism (clenching) and grinding, most likely from stress–sore muscles, sore teeth, sore TMJ, headaches

• Higher numbers of cracked and broken teeth

• If you put off restoring decayed teeth, it is likely that decay has continued to increase in size

Get started and reach out to Oak Grove Dentistry at 920-461-1638, online at oakgrovegreenbay.com.

They are located at 1640 Main Street in Green Bay.