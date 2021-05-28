Oak Grove Dentistry: Your Local Experts in dental health

Your local experts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Dental Health, an essential part of overall health.

Dr. Eric Childs with Oak Grove Dentistry stopped by Local 5 Live with how to get back to caring for your teeth and gums.

Some dental issues that have been assessed recently include:

•              Increased amount of plaque and tartar as well as increases in gingivitis and periodontal issues.

•              Increased reporting of bruxism (clenching) and grinding, most likely from stress–sore muscles, sore teeth, sore TMJ, headaches

•              Higher numbers of cracked and broken teeth

•              If you put off restoring decayed teeth, it is likely that decay has continued to increase in size

Get started and reach out to Oak Grove Dentistry at 920-461-1638, online at oakgrovegreenbay.com.

They are located at 1640 Main Street in Green Bay.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Leah Kocken Breaking Records

Indy 500

Dreams into reality: Harry Boyce

OWO Softball heads to D3 College World Series

Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36