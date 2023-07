(WFRV)- Renewal by Andersen just opened a new showroom in Appleton.

The grand opening of the showroom will be on July 22nd and 23rd at 1300 South Lynndale Drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Here, you can see designs and get ideas for new windows and doors.

Renewal by Andersen is also bringing back the Windows for a cause. They are raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Windows for a Cause will happen on September 26th at Poplar Hall in Appleton.

For more information head to teamrenewal.com.