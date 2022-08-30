(WFRV) – It’s an evening of fun & purpose!

Alaina from Renewal by Andersen visited Local 5 Live with details on tonight’s Windows for a Cause.

Bid on one of a kind art pieces made by local artists from recycled windows via a silent AND live auction! Feeling lucky? Enter one of the raffles at your chance at some amazing prizes, including a trip of a lifetime! Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation at the door. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres to be served with a cash bar available.

All proceeds from this event will help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Where: Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

When: Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 5 pm

Cost: FREE!

Windows for a Cause is an annual fundraiser that combines our passionate community with artistic talents from all over the state to raise money for deserving families and individuals. This year, like many past years, we will be partnering with Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.



This free event launched in 2016 after recognizing an opportunity to reduce landfill waste. After our professionals install new windows in a home, we now take the old windows and collaborate with local artists organizations, and members of the community, turning them into art. These windows are then auctioned off at our Windows for a Cause event, which is themed around a child’s wish, and all proceeds go towards granting that child’s wish through Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

