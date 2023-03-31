(WFRV) – Planning a funeral is never easy, but your family will have a gift if you start the process now.

In addition to making your wishes known, you can help your family plan financially.

Hansen Family Funeral and Cremation offer many tools to help start the conversation and the planning.

They will meet with you at their location, or come to a spot that is convenient for you.

Get in touch with them at 920-593-2620 and online at hansenfuneralservice.com. They are located at 1644 Lime Kiln Road in Green Bay.