(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Home Improvement and today we’re talking bath and shower safety with Tundraland.

Paul joined Local 5 Live with some inspiration to get your creative juices flowing and some great deals to save some money along the way.

Call today and get half off installation, $100 Giftcard at Bed, Bath and Beyond, and a Travel Voucher.

Get started tundraland.com or call 800-TUNDRALAND.