(WFRV)- A bathroom remodel can be done in one day. Whether your bathtub or shower is outdated or too tall to step over, Tundraland can get it done.

At Tundraland, they can help you replace your unwanted bath or shower and more renovation projects only take one day. So if you need it done fast, call Tundraland.

So if you need bathroom help give them a call at 800-TUNDRALAND or head to tundraland.com.