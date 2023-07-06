(WFRV)- Is your tub too big to step over? Do you hate the color of your tub/shower? Are you worried about how long construction will take?

All your bath problems can be solved with Tundraland. At Tundraland, they can help you replace your unwanted bath or shower and more renovation projects only take one day.

If you want to replace your bathtub with a shower, that is no problem for Tundraland.

Tundraland is having a tent sale on July 15th.

So if you need bathroom help give them a call at 800-TUNDRALAND or head to tundraland.com.