(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Home Improvement and at Tundraland, we’re talking about a very important reason to update your bathroom.

Bill from Tundraland visited Local 5 Live with some safety reasons to update your bathroom and how someone will know if their bathroom is dangerous and how they can help.

Take advantage of their current special: upgrade to rain shower head with no interest, payments, or down payment for 12 months.

Get started tundraland.com or call 800-TUNDRALAND.