The latest home improvement trends with Tundraland

(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in Home Improvement and if have been wondering about any of the services offered by Tundraland, this weekend you’ll have the chance to ask your questions face to face.

Paul with Tundraland spoke with Local 5 Live with the latest home improvement trends and what you can expect at The Green Bay Home + Lifestyles Experience.

Get started tundraland.com or call 800-TUNDRALAND.

The long running Home & Garden Show is joining forces with The Home Expo to create a new event called the Green Bay Home + Lifestyles Experience, March 19-21, 2021 at the new Resch Expo.

The Green Bay Home + Lifestyles Experience presented by Tundraland, the largest show of its kind in the new 125,000 square foot Resch Expo, runs this weekend.   

Dates/Times are as follows:

March 19, 2 pm – 8 pm
March 20, 10 am – 7 pm
March 21, 10 am – 4 pm

For details, including parking, and to purchase tickets, head to reschcenter.com. You can save a dollar on advanced ticket purchases at ticketstaronline.com.

