(WFRV) – They are Your Local Experts in home improvement and at Tundraland, a new bathroom would make a great gift to impress the guests in 2022.

Bill Willcome spoke to Local 5 Live with some reasons why now is a good time to do it.

Take advantage of their special, 75% install plus free upgrade to matte black fixtures and no down payment and no interest for 12 months.

Get started tundraland.com or call 1-800-TUNDRALAND.