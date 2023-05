(WFRV) – A bath remodel is not only great for comfort, but there’s a more than 70% return on investment with the project. At Tundraland, they offer beautiful design with Jacuzzi. Get an accent wall in the shower, safety bars that look like shelves, a handheld showerhead, even a seat. Right now, enjoy free bath and shower installation, an upgrade to a Jacuzzi accent wall, plus no payments or interest until 2024. Get in touch at 1-800-TUNDRALAND, or head to www.tundraland.com.