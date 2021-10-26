A new company design for Van’s Heating & Cooling, same quality service

Vans HVAC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) –  They are Your Local Experts in heating and cooling and while the service and quality of products hasn’t changed, you may have noticed a different look for Van’s Heating & Cooling.

Cheyne from Van’s Heating & Cooling stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at the new design and some important things to think about as we head into a new season of temperatures.

Get in touch with Van’s Heating & Cooling at 920-663-6086, email at info@vansheating.com and find them online at vansheating.com and on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

What's to Eat: Ben's Chili Bowl and Georgetown Cupcakes

Xceptional Athlete: Kaukauna MB Xavier Stueber

WIAA Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North, Fox Valley Lutheran sweep to sectionals

WIAA Volleyball Regionals: Appleton North, Freedom sweep to sectionals

Band of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Kimberly Color Guard