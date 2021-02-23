CAN I ASK YOU A QUESTION?

Wyss Family Chiropractic
Posted: / Updated:

Do you experience…

Sleepless Nights,

Constipation Backups,

Colicky Sprints & Breastfeeding Struggles,

Growing Pains,

Bed Wetting,

Asthma & Allergies & ADHD,

Delayed Milestones,

Or Learning Difficulties?

All of those things just listed are SYMPTOMS.

Symptoms are due in part to a MISCOMMUNICATION in the body.

The ONLY way our body can tell us there is something wrong is by using a language we understand – like the symptoms above.

Just to be sure we are clear for the adults…

Headaches. Sciatica. Sleeping Wrong. Ringing in the ears.

Numbness & Tingling. Restless Legs. Depression. 

These are many of the symptoms you report (and the list can be so much longer). While COMMON they are far from Normal or Okay!

So, if someone could help you or a loved one by getting that communication back in order – Would you call?

  • There is a difference between treating symptoms and finding the reason why something is happening.
  • There is a reason why we recommend the care that we do. 
  • There is a reason why our care plans are what they are.

In our office we focus on FUNCTION. We aren’t like the majority and think that common symptoms are okay. We want our patients to THRIVE and LIVE life like so many are unable to experience. 

When you are ready to LIVE LIFE to its FULLEST and truly Experience LIFE, we are here for you!

(Mother in Laws, Cousins, Neighbors & Enemies included)

 Dr. Julie Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic
http://wyssclinic.com/

