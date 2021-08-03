Setting kids up for a healthy back to school season with Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic

(WFRV) – Back to school season is here and at Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic, they are helping your kids get an A+ for back-to-school health.

Doctors Julie and Skip Wyss spoke with Local 5 Live about what you can do now to prep for a healthy and successful back to school taking into consideration things like friends, stressors, sleep, nutrition, and brain health.

For more advice and adjustments, visit Wyss Family Clinic of Chiropractic at 2031 S. Webster Avenue in Green Bay. Reach out with questions to 920-468-4199, online at wyssclinic.com.

Quinn Finley represents Green Bay in Team USA